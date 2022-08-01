Janhvi Kapoor says she was made to feel ‘worthless’ during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: 'It triggered anxiety'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recalled the time when she felt worthless and undeserving after getting her debut film Dhadak, as she was made to feel she only got the film because she is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. When asked about proving herself to others amid the nepotism row, Janvhi said that she was anxious that she was getting work only due to her background at the beginning of her career. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor attends Good Luck Jerry screening with Khushi and Boney Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Since then, she has appeared in films like Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, and Roohi. Her last release was Good Lucky Jerry, which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Janhvi admitted that she got opportunities in her life easily and revealed how it triggered anxiety in her. She told B4U Hear It Here, “During Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena, I have been made to feel that I got everything on a platter, and I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it.”

“I work my a** off to give it back to them for what they have done for me, and because I am doing what I do because of their love. And then I realised that what I can do is enjoy my work. I do have respect for the fact that other people have lost out on the opportunity. I realised that what I can do is to make sure that I can give it more than my best and my everything,” Janhvi added.

Janhvi recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. She is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer- Mr And Mrs Mahi.

