Janhvi Kapoor obliges die-hard fan who came all the way from Rajasthan to meet her, watch interaction

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday obliged a fan of hers who came to visit her in Mumbai all the way from Rajasthan. A video of Janhvi's interaction with the fan, who came bearing gifts, was shared online.

A paparazzi account posted the video of Janhvi Kapoor accepting the fan's requests for a quick interaction. She was spotted stepping out of her gym, when someone off-camera called out to her. "Please ma'am, only one person from Rajasthan. Allow him to come in for a photo," the person said in Hindi. Janvhi saw the commotion, handed her things to her handyman, and asked for the fan to be allowed inside the building compound. "Thank you, God bless you," the person said.

The fan appeared to be carrying a framed picture of the actor, wrapped in blue paper. Janhvi and the fan walked to the side, and after a while, she entered her car and drove off. Janhvi's gesture got a mixed response in the comments section of the post. While her fans appreciated her gesture, one person wrote, "Such a cold response." Another person commented, "Such a sweet gesture. Every celebs should be humble towards the fan."

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018, with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She was then seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories. Last year, the actor starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and earlier this year, her film Roohi became the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after they were allowed to operate at full capacity. She has completed filming Good Luck Jerry, and will soon resume work on Dostana 2, which has been delayed becasue of her co-star Kartik Aaryan's departure midway through production.