Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she would stop Sridevi from coming to Dhadak shoot, talks about her 'unfair advantage'

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about being Sridevi's daughter. During an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, Janhvi spoke about her mother and late actor's legacy and how she used to earlier feel that she had an 'unfair advantage' being her daughter. Janhvi recalled she would not take advice from Sridevi and prevent her for coming to her debut movie Dhadak's sets. The actor said it 'was very silly' that she would not make use of her access to the late Sridevi, ‘the best actor to come out of India’. Also read: Sridevi never visited Janhvi Kapoor on Dhadak sets, but this is the only advice she gave her daughter

'I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage'

Janhvi Kapoor with late actor and mom Sridevi. (File Photo)

The actor said in Hindi, “When I was doing my first film (Dhadak), I was so conscious that I wanted to stay aloof from my mother because people were saying that I got my first film because I am Sridevi's daughter. I went on a different trip and thought I wouldn’t take any help from her. If she acted a certain way, I would do the complete opposite. I used to tell her to not come on the sets, to not help me. I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage, a trump card thinking ‘How many people have access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is the best actor to come out of India?’ I used to feel that it’s already an unfair advantage, it will be more unfair if I take her advice.”'

Janhvi says Sridevi ‘was dying to be on set’ with her

Janhvi Kapoor added, “I feel that was very silly. I am her daughter and can’t run away from it. I took people very seriously, and I regret now knowing the fact that she was dying to be on the set with me, to help me as a mother. And I didn’t let her. So, I think it’s one of the biggest regrets because sometimes I feel like if I just said ‘Mumma, I have a shoot, please come quickly.' Maybe she would have been there. I think I have come around to that. I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter. If people want to do a moral debate on whether Janhvi Kapoor being Sridevi’s daughter is right or wrong, you can’t, because that’s the truth.”

Janhvi, who will soon be seen in Devara and Mr And Mrs Mahi, made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic film Dhadak, which was a commercial success. The Shashank Khaitan-directorial, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, was the Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

