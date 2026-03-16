Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional tribute for hairstylist Marce Pedrozo after his death: ‘I will miss you every day’

Janhvi shared many pictures with Marce from backstage during events, as he was seen styling her hair. In her note, she began, "I love you Marcy (red heart emoticon) Every time I entered my van we’d look at each other and scream in a high pitched mocking voice “We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo” and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we’d work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready).

The sudden demise of hairstylist Marce Pedrozo has left many Bollywood stars in shock. From Varun Dhawan to Nora Fatehi, several stars took to social media to share condolences on his untimely passing. On Monday, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures to fondly remember the time she spent with the young hairstylist and to cherish his memories.

She continued, “You weren’t just a part of my team. We were each others team. Literally, obviously. But also in a way that we had a right over each other that made me feel so taken care of. That these are my people. And I am theirs. I would give anything to have 20 more minutes with you to tell you what a bright light you were in all our lives. How beautiful your mind and your soul is, was, always will be. You were an artist in more ways than one. You were so pure and my god I know you had so many plans, and we had so many plans. And you weren’t just my safe place but your warmth (and your sass) added so much color to all our lives. I love you Marcy. I will miss you every day. And seeing your face at the start and end of every creative journey I’ve had over the last couple years has been one of the biggest honors of my life."

‘I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today’ She concluded, "I hope you’re so happy wherever you are. Eating food that isn’t too spicy or too sour. Lots of banana paranthas!!! Coloring your hair crazy colors and making art that’s sparkling and beautiful just like your mind. I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today, how much you meant to them and added to their lives, and how much everyone wants to celebrate you. Every memory I have with you I will cherish forever. I love you and I miss you dearly…”

The cause of Marce's death is not known yet.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "RIP Buddy. Can't believe this. Felt like we were just shooting sometime back. He was extremely loved and a pure soul."

Nora Fatehi also mourned the loss of a ‘dear friend’, and wrote, "Today I lost a very very very dear friend, a brother, a confidant...someone who was a part of my journey from day one! Someone that you all have watched my relationship with! He brought the best side of my personality out! And everytime you guys would see him with me, I'm always laughing and smiling! We did everything together."