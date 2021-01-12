Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana, friends compare her to Shakira. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video of herself, belly dancing to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the film Asoka.

"Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz," Janhvi captioned the one-minute video, which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The video showed the actor, wearing a white crop top, dancing to the song in what appears to be a studio.

Several of her industry friends reacted in the comments section. Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis, while Manish Malhotra wrote, "Uff uff." Her friends compared her to Shakira.

Janhvi's last film was the well-received drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of former IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film was released on Netflix to positive reviews, but significant controversy surrounding its depiction of the Air Force.

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018, with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She followed it up with a lead role in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the short film anthology project, Ghost Stories. She will soon be seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

On Monday, she announced that she had begun filming Good Luck Jerry, a Punjab-set film produced by Aanand L Rai. She shared the first look from the project in an Instagram post.

She is also rumoured to be appearing in the upcoming Mr India reboot, produced by her father, Boney Kapoor. The original film starred her mother, Sridevi, opposite her uncle, Anil Kapoor. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, in a recent interview, did not confirm any casting details, but said that Boney would be 'very happy' if Janhvi is cast in Sridevi's role.

Kareena, meanwhile, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

