Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a first-look image from her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, which began filming in Punjab on Monday. The project marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

The image, shared by Janhvi on Instagram, showed the actor walking along a narrow lane, wearing a simple salwar suit, with a smile on her face. She appeared to be in costume as her character.





Janhvi's last film was the well-received drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of former IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film was released on Netflix to positive reviews, but significant controversy surrounding its depiction of the Air Force.

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018, with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She followed it up with a lead role in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the short film anthology project, Ghost Stories. She will soon be seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

Asked about what she looks for in projects, she'd told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I need to be moved by the content in some way or another. It either needs to make me laugh or touch me. It needs to stay with me till the next day. And having a good energy and a rapport with the director is also very important because at the end of the day, you’ve to be able to collaborate."

Aanand L Rai recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of his film, Atrangi Re, with actors Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.





