Janhvi Kapoor poses in thigh-high slit gown for photoshoot, fans call her ‘magic’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor looked incredibly chic as she posed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit and heels. She completed her look with opera gloves and rhinestone cuffs. The background was illustrated with a psychedelic pattern, including polka dots, flowers and a full moon.

The picture of Janhvi Kapoor was shared on Instagram by photographer Sasha Jairam. Fans showered love on the post. “THIS IS SOOO GOOOOOD WHAAAAT,” one commented, along with heart-eyes emojis, while another called her ‘beauty in black’. “Janhviii is magic,” a third wrote. “SHE'S CAST HER SPELL,” a fourth gushed. Adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘stunning’ were also used to describe her.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Earlier this week, the film completed three years of its release. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, "#Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love."

After Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She then made her entry into the biopic genre with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film, which came out on Netflix last year, was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in a poor light.

In March, Janhvi saw the release of Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, in which she played a woman possessed by a spirit. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, got a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic and earned ₹16.41 crore in its opening week. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

