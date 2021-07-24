Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor poses in thigh-high slit gown for photoshoot, fans call her ‘magic’

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a thigh-high slit gown with opera gloves in a new photoshoot. See picture here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor poses in a thigh-high slit gown and opera gloves.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor looked incredibly chic as she posed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit and heels. She completed her look with opera gloves and rhinestone cuffs. The background was illustrated with a psychedelic pattern, including polka dots, flowers and a full moon.

The picture of Janhvi Kapoor was shared on Instagram by photographer Sasha Jairam. Fans showered love on the post. “THIS IS SOOO GOOOOOD WHAAAAT,” one commented, along with heart-eyes emojis, while another called her ‘beauty in black’. “Janhviii is magic,” a third wrote. “SHE'S CAST HER SPELL,” a fourth gushed. Adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘stunning’ were also used to describe her.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Earlier this week, the film completed three years of its release. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, "#Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love."

Also see: Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter’s pic, calls it ‘genuine mistake’

After Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She then made her entry into the biopic genre with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film, which came out on Netflix last year, was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in a poor light.

In March, Janhvi saw the release of Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, in which she played a woman possessed by a spirit. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, got a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic and earned 16.41 crore in its opening week. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

janhvi kapoor

