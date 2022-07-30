Janhvi Kapoor defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'I don't think anyone should be penalised for artistic freedom'

Janhvi Kapoor is the latest celebrity to come forward in support of Ranveer Singh amid the backlash the actor has been receiving over his nude photoshoot. Ranveer's recent photoshoot for Paper magazine also landed the actor in legal trouble as multiple FIRs were filed against him. Janhvi said that Ranveer choosing to pose naked for the magazine was his artistic freedom and he should not be punished for it. Also Read| Milind Soman who battled court case for his nude photoshoot, reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh

Janhvi Kapoor was attending an event in Delhi on Friday, when she was asked to comment on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. She defended Ranveer and his freedom as an artist as she reacted to the matter.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, "I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom." Several other celebrities from the film industry have defended Ranveer amidst the backlash. Parineeti Chopra, who made her acting debut with the Ranveer-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, told Bombay Times that Ranveer is a true artiste and she does not think any other actor would have been able to do the photoshoot. Vaani Kapoor, who appeared opposite Ranveer in Befikre, added, "Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities."

Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt said at an event that she did not want to hear anything negative about her 'favourite' Ranveer Singh. Vidya Balan had a hilarious reaction, when asked about her take on his nude pictures, and told the media, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What's the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)." Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called the police complaint against the actor 'stupid' and ‘amusing’.

