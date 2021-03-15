Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the box office success of Roohi. The movie minted 12.58 crore in four days. The actor revealed in a new interview that she once broke a boy's heart for a Spanish test.

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's older daughter recently participated in a rapid-fire session in which she was asked about the craziest excuse she'd given to reject a boy's proposal.

"I think at one point I had said, 'No, my exams are coming up, I can't concentrate on anything else.' And then, I missed my exam also, some Spanish test it was and I said, 'No, I need to concentrate on my Spanish test,' and I ended up travelling and I forgot about the Spanish test," she told Bollywood Hungama.

In the same chat, Janhvi also revealed that if a man would approach her with an offer to head out and eat, she would be impressed in ten seconds. "Ask me if I want to go out and eat something and then take me out to eat and get me good food and crack like nice jokes," she instructed. She was then asked if she could steal something from Kartik Aaryan, what would it be. "I think I would steal his brain because I think he is very smart," she said. She added that she would steal Deepika Padukone's beauty.

Also Read: Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

Janhvi has kicked off 2021 on a busy note. While she was preparing for the release of Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, she was busy with the filming of her movie Good Luck Jerry. In a video that surfaced on social media recently, the actor was seen surrounded by a group of girls on what appeared to be the sets of the movie. Janhvi is also expected to resume work on her upcoming movie Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

