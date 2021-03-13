Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Sheer dresses with feathers are celebrity favourite and for all the right reasons. From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Kendal Jenner, the globally renowned fashionistas have often been spotted on the red carpet wearing some version of the sheer dress adorned with feathers. The up and coming style icon of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has also joined this group now and might we add, with a bang.
For a recent shoot, the actor donned a stunning number from the couture collection of designer Ziad Nakad. The mini sheer dress had a bodycon silhouette that flaunted her curves. It was adorned with lots and lots of embellishments. What made the dress stand out from the rest, was the feather pattern. The feathers were present at the hem of the dress along with one shoulder coming down the back and merging with the hem again.
The Dhadak actor completed this look with a pair of studded strappy heels and accessorised it with a couple of diamond bracelets and statement chunky drop earrings. Following the delicate vibe, she opted for subtle makeup and was seen with on-point eyeliner, minimal eyeshadow, mascara-clad eyelashes, a glossy pink lip and lots of highlighter. Janhvi topped it off by leaving her long middle-parted hair open. She shared the images on her social media and left her fans in awe.
Janhvi has lately been busy with the promotions of her recently released film Roohi that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. During these events, the actor stunned us with some really fabulous outfiots. Check them out:
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming films including Dostana 2 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She is also shooting for Good Luck Jerry.
