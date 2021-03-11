Looking for date night outfits? Janhvi Kapoor's bow mini dress is a chic pick
- For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a strapless bow mini dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor also taught us the right way to style a sequined look with minimal accessories.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping extremely busy with the promotions of her film Roohi that released in theatres today (March 11, 2021). The 24-year-old, during these events, has been serving some mind-blowing looks that are great for an evening event. However, the latest outfit that she donned is perfect for date night.
For an appearance, Janhvi wore a dress by the designer Atsu Sekhose, and it was a mix of sexy with cute. The actor's mini dress featured a bustier torso cinching the waist. The highlight of the strapless dress was a large bow in the front. Another great feature of the number was the multi-coloured hand-embroidered sequins on the skirt that had an overlapping detail resulting in an asymmetrical hemline.
Janhvi styled this look with a pair of purple shimmery peep-toe heels from the luxurious brand Christian Louboutin and a gorgeous pair of hoop earrings. She kept the accessories minimal and we second that decision. For her makeup, the actor went with a dewy look in a pink tone and was seen wearing a subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes teamed with rosy blushed cheeks, a glossy pink lip and lots of highlighter. She even left her sleek middle-parted long hair open to compliment the look. Janhvi shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "it was a relaxed day (sic)."
The caption, however, was a pun. If you will swipe right on the pictures, you will see the actor posing for camera in the gorgeous number, she can then be seen trying to change into something comfortable in her car and finally, she gets on a flight. So her day was anything but relaxing.
Check out the other looks that Janhvi donned during the promotions:
On the work front, Janhvi's film Roohi released today. The movie evenstars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She is also working on her upcoming projects which include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.
