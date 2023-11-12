Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on Diwali: Traditions like the pooja make me feel closer to her| EXCLUSIVE

It’s late night when we reach Janhvi Kapoor’s Mumbai house, decked up in golden lights. She steps out to shoot with HT City in a pink saree, her traditional best, and settles down for a chat about the most exciting festival in the Kapoor khandaan.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor poses for HT City exclusively on the occasion of Diwali 2023.(Satish Bate/ HT)

“I have grown up in a household where traditions have been a big part of our family and my childhood. My mom (late legendary actor Sridevi) always enjoyed decorating the house on this day. We would have a Diwali pooja, and on Ganesh Chaturthi we would always meet as a family, Karva Chauth too is a big one. I guess our Indian heritage, traditions and culture have always been a big part of our life,” shares the 26-year-old.

Kapoor feels that all of this has been inculcated in her strongly by her mother. “She has always been a very religious person. I guess my investment in all of these traditions makes me feel closer to mom,” she smiles.

And how can any Kapoor family celebration be complete without good food and free-flowing conversations?

That constitutes Janhvi’s most favourite Diwali memories to date. “There’s always been the Diwali dinner at my dadi’s house. There is such amazing food, the entire house is decorated with lights. The entire family gets dressed together. All of us do that and have a good time. A typical Diwali celebration looks exactly like this in my family. There is pooja which happens during the day at either our office or house. For that, I have always seen mom wear a traditional Pattu saree, we would wear pattu pavadai for the pooja. Then for the dinner we would have fun at dadi’s house, eating pulao, rajma, the Kapoor khandaan delicacies. I might have missed the dinner at times, but I have never missed the pooja,” gushes Kapoor

