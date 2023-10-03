Boney Kapoor denies Janhvi Kapoor was born before he married Sridevi: ‘Her pregnancy was visible’

Boney Kapoor has said that he married Sridevi in Shirdi in 1996, and announced his second marriage only months later in January when Sridevi's pregnancy was clearly visible. He was talking to YouTuber Rohan Dua in an interview when he recalled the time Sridevi was pregnant with their daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He also refuted rumours that Janhvi was born before his marriage to Sridevi. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls finding her morphed pics on 'almost pornographic pages') Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi was born 1997.

Sridevi's religious practices

The filmmaker was talking about his religious beliefs, and he explained that he does not shy away from his religious identity, nor does anyone from his family. Boney told the YouTuber, "Whether it was Sri (Sridevi), whether it was Sunita (brother Anil Kapoor's wife), whether it was me or Anil or my daughter Janhvi. (We are religious). She goes to Tirupathi every three months. My wife Sridevi used to walk to Tirupathi on every birthday of hers. Whenever I was in trouble, she walked from Juhu to Siddhi Vinayak barefoot."

Why people believe Janhvi was born out of wedlock

The interviewer then asked him about getting married in a temple as well. “My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi). We got married on June 2. We exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public, we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage, something like that,” the filmmaker said.

Sridevi's Chennai house

He also talked about Sridevi's Chennai house which remains close to his heart. The filmmaker said that the house was not used enough, and he had to renovate the entire house because of the dampness that seeped into the closed rooms. They had separate rooms for their family members, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and their parents. He added that he changed the space (with renovation), but he still feels Sridevi's presence when he visits the house.

Boney and Sridevi's marriage

After their wedding in 1996, Boney and Sridevi had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Boney already had two children from his first wife Sunita - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

It was in February 2018 that Sridevi died a sudden death due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel where she went to attend a family wedding.

