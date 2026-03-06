Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday: Beau Shikhar Pahariya sends love, Khushi Kapoor posts rare pictures with mom Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor received heartfelt wishes from her sister Khushi Kapoor, who shared a touching tribute along with rare pictures with mom Sridevi.
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday today, with warm wishes pouring in from family members, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Among those who shared heartfelt messages were her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, both of whom posted special tributes on social media.
Shikhar Pahariya wishes Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday
Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of Janhvi Kapoor, wishing her “Happy Birthday” along with a heart emoji. His simple yet affectionate post quickly caught the attention of fans online.
Khushi Kapoor shares nostalagic pictures
Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor also shared a series of pictures featuring her mom, Sridevi and penned a heartfelt note celebrating her sister. In her message, she expressed gratitude for Janhvi’s constant support and the role she played in shaping her life. “Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping to raise me into the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you, and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime. I love you,” Khushi wrote.
Continuing a personal tradition, Janhvi marked her birthday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. As part of fulfilling a vow to Lord Venkateswara, the actor began her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early in the morning after climbing the sacred steps. Reports suggest that she walked the entire 3,550 steps barefoot, accompanied by a few close friends. Shikhar Pahariya, who had joined her during previous visits, was not seen during this year’s pilgrimage.
During the visit, Janhvi interacted warmly with fellow devotees and obliged fans who requested photographs. She later had a VIP darshan at the temple, after which Vedic scholars offered blessings with chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Temple authorities also presented her with the sacred teertha prasadam.
Janhvi's latest work
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Dharma Productions film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The earned around ₹98- ₹100 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. She will next appear in the Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
