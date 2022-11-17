Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wouldn't let her lock her bathroom door because…

Janhvi Kapoor took fans inside the first home that Sridevi bought and cherished. She added it was ‘very different’ when her late mother had bought it. Janhvi said her mother decided to decorate it after her marriage, and used items she had collected after travelling all over the world. Janhvi also revealed why she still does not have a lock on the bathroom inside her bedroom, which once belonged to her late mother. Also read: When a 'flustered' Boney Kapoor left daughters in Mumbai, flew to Sridevi in Italy after a guy hit on her

The actor showed around the Chennai bungalow in a new video, which also had a guest appearance by father Boney Kapoor; the producer sat inside his home office. Janhvi’s aunt and other family members also appeared in the video. Janhvi said the house was redone in the memory of her late mother after Sridevi’s death in 2018, so the family could come there and spend time together remembering her.

“A thing I love about this house, apart from the memories, is that it has so much of the old, but also a little bit of the new us. Little things like, in the bathroom in my room, the door doesn’t have a lock because I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock…” Janhvi said.

Janhvi showed off some of her favourite spots during a home tour video with Vogue India, including a corner decorated with a Subhash Awchat painting. The house is also filled with art, not only curated by the late Sridevi, but also some pieces that she painted herself, including one of Sridevi’s first paintings. Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about the fight she had with Boney over a white wall in the house that her father had added gold paint to.

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home is filled with family photos.

Next, Janhvi took fans inside the dining room, ahead of a family lunch. She also gave a glimpse of a ‘secret room’ inside the space that she still had no clue about. “I don’t know what’s in there, probably something shady,” she said. Janhvi then took viewers inside her ‘favourite part of the house’ as she climbed up a staircase – a wall filled with old family photos.

“It is like a memorabilia wall… it was actually mom’s idea to do this,” she said as she showed off Sridevi’s holiday photos with family and the late actor’s picture from various events over the years, including when she won the Padma Shri in 2013. Sridevi and Boney’s childhood pictures were also displayed. Janhvi’s photo with actor-brother Arjun Kapoor from their appearance together on Koffee With Karan season 6 and Sridevi and Boney’s ‘little honeymoon’ in Italy were also a part of the gallery wall. Janhvi said as she showed her parent’s wedding pictures, “I think it was some sort of a secret wedding that’s why they seem so stressed… I don’t know if I am supposed to say that…”

Janhvi also showed the TV room, where she spends most of her time with sister Khushi Kapoor, before walking into her bedroom, which also used to be Sridevi’s bedroom before she married Boney. “This is all dad’s interior decoration skills… we had like a family reunion here, it was really special,” she said after informing fans the room had to be redone after it was ‘completely destroyed’ due to leakages.

Janhvi also showed off the gym decorated with the paintings made by her and Khushi during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Next, she showed a bathroom, her ‘favouritist part’ of the house, which made her feel like she was ‘in Greece’. “I love the sink, the ceilings…” Janhvi said.

Janhvi was recently seen in the film Mili, in which she played a worker at a restaurant, who is accidentally locked up in a freezer. She will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which is scheduled to be released in April next year. Janhvi is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays a cricketer.

