When a 'flustered' Boney Kapoor left daughters in Mumbai, flew to Sridevi in Italy after a guy hit on her

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married for over two decades and by the filmmaker’s own admission, were always madly in love. Boney has often shared anecdotes about their romance and recently, their daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor added another. She recounted an instance when Boney took a flight from India to Italy after some guy flirted with Sridevi there. Also read: When Sridevi said that she didn't talk to Boney Kapoor for three months

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996. It was Boney’s second marriage and Sridevi’s first. They had two daughters--Janhvi born in 1997, and Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Janhvi is an actor and Khushi will be making her acting debut in 2023.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her parents’ romance. She recounted, “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home (their Chennai home), and some Italian guy hit on her. She was travelling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, ‘How dare he talk to me?’ As a joke, her friend told dad, who got so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her. They ended up having a little honeymoon there.”

Janhvi added that her idea of romance comes out of how she saw her parents behave with each other. “I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents,” she added.

Sridevi was one of the leading Hindi film actors of the 80s and 90s and Boney Kapoor is one of the biggest producers. The two collaborated professionally on several films. Sridevi died in 2018 after accidentally drowning in the bath tub of her hotel room in Dubai. She was there with Boney and Khushi to attend the wedding of Boney’s nephew Mohit Marwah. She was 54 at the time.

