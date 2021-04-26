Janhvi Kapoor says 'painting days are back' after return from Maldives, shares her latest artwork

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared a picture of her painting. It may be recalled that during coronavirus lockdown last year too, Janhvi had shared pictures of her paintings.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of a beach scene - the setting sun and moon were seen in the frame. The sun's rays were reflected on water while clouds covered much of the dark blue sky.

A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's painting.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Painting days are back." In March last year, Janhvi had shared a picture of a maze of colours and had written "state of mind" with it. In another boomerang video, viewers could see her sister Khushi Kapoor's face being painted. Written on her face was her name, Khushi.

In August that year, Janhvi had shared more pictures of her paintings. While one of them was a scenery, another was a portrait of Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati. Sharing it, Janhvi had written: "Been trying to be a painter this past week."

Late last week, Janhvi arrived from Maldives, where she had been on a vacation with her fitness instructor Namrata Purohit and other friends. Janhvi has been in and out of the country for the last two months. After wrapping up her film, Good Luck Jerry, she had flown to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi; they were first in Los Angeles and then in New York.

On her return to Mumbai, she soon left for Maldives with her close friends and shared pictures from there.

In the immediate past, Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had been holidaying in the tropical country.

Celebrities have been on the receiving end of online flak for sharing pictures from exotic locations like Maldives, Goa and other places as many Indians struggle to survive amid the second wave of Covid pandemic.

Author Shobhaa De, without naming anyone, had asked those holidaying to refrain from sharing pictures. She had written: "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."