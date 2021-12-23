Janhvi Kapoor sends gifts for Arjun Kapoor with note about him ‘wanting to disappear’: 'We will still find you'

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special note of love and some lip-smacking treats sent his way by sister Janhvi Kapoor. The note, which Arjun shared on his story, stated she would be there for him “even on days you ‘want to disappear’.” Arjun tagged Janhvi in the story.

Signed as ‘the sister you like to make fun of the most’, the note read "Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you ‘want to disappear’ we will still find you and be there for you always." While the note or Arjun's story did not specify what the occasion was but the text, especially the bit about Arjun wanting to disappear- implied that this was a bid to cheer up Arjun.

The note and menu Janhvi sent to Arjun, as shared by the latter on his social media.

In a second story, Arjun also shared the curated menu and food Janhvi had sent along with the note, which included a gooey chocolate cake, a jar of Nutella, apart from gluten-free mini-layered cakes. While sharing the menu, Arjun jokingly wrote, “I think I need you to come share this with me @janhvikapoor before @drewnealpt kills me for eating it all…” Drew Neal, referred to in Arjun’s post, is his fitness trainer. Janhvi re-shared Arjun’s note on her own Instagram story with several twinkling hearts.

Janhvi and Arjun are half siblings. While Arjun and his sister Anshula are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are Boney’s daughters with his second wife Sridevi. It was only after Sridevi’s death in 2018 that Arjun and Anshula became a prominent part of Janhvi and Khushi’s life.

Arjun has said that Janhvi calling him Arjun bhaiya seems “new and strange” to him still. In a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club earlier this year, Arjun had said, “The thing is, ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very strange way. ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually.”

