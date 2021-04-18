Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pics from her vacation with trainer Namrata Purohit
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from her recent vacation. The actor was seen sharing a hearty laugh with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.
Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing with her friends, including her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The actor took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her trip. In the pictures, the Roohi star was seen twinning with the celebrity trainer.

The duo sported white crochet crop tops and denim shorts while they soaked up the summer sun. Janhvi and Namrata were first seen posing for the camera before they broke into a fit of laughter. Janhvi shared the picture with an emoji. Namrata shared the picture on her Instagram account as well and wrote, "Thank you for bringing more sunshine into my life @janhvikapoor." Janhvi joked, "Sunshine and stress."

Janhvi joined Namrata and a few others on Friday as they danced to Cardi B’s song Up. In the video, Janhvi and the gang were seen shaking a leg to the song by the poolside. She captioned the video, "I really wish we were cooler than this but (upside-down smileys)."

The actor has been on the move since she wrapped up shoot of next movie, Good Luck Jerry. She spent some time with her sister Khushi in the US and the duo enjoyed a vacation in Los Angeles before they headed to New York. Khushi is currently pursuing a course in New York. After her trip to the states, Janhvi headed to the Maldives. She shared numerous pictures from her trip on social media.

Janhvi was soon to resume shooting of Dostana 2. However, the status of the movie is unclear after Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting the movie. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," they said on Friday. The news of the recasting was announced after reports of Kartik Aaryan's 'unprofessional' behaviour surfaced.

