Janhvi Kapoor shares statement shutting down rumours about being addicted to alcohol: 'This is deeply concerning'
After discussing her alcohol consumption in a podcast, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor clarified she was not addicted in a statement.
Recently, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about a phase in her life when she consumed alcohol frequently after a traumatic experience. However, her remarks were widely misinterpreted as an indication of alcohol addiction. The actor’s initiative for alcohol awareness has now issued a statement clarifying that she was never addicted to alcohol.
Janhvi Kapoor shares a statement calling out misinterpretation
On Sunday, Janhvi shared a post from Off The Rocks and Amaha, which read, “We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning.”
The statement further read, “We want to be clear: Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence. Such misrepresentation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them. Let’s not trivialise efforts to lend a healing hand to a critical problem by misleading information for the sake of clickbait.”
It also urged media houses, digital platforms and individuals to report with integrity and sensitivity, adding that misinformation in this space is harmful, irresponsible and disrespectful to the community the dialogue aims to support.
What Janhvi Kapoor had said about drinking alcohol{{/usCountry}}
It also urged media houses, digital platforms and individuals to report with integrity and sensitivity, adding that misinformation in this space is harmful, irresponsible and disrespectful to the community the dialogue aims to support.
What Janhvi Kapoor had said about drinking alcohol{{/usCountry}}
During her conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Janhvi had said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just, like, ‘I need to get drunk’.” She further explained how she became more aware of its impact over time, adding that she did not like what it was doing to her body or how she felt upon waking up.
Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
During her conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Janhvi had said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just, like, ‘I need to get drunk’.” She further explained how she became more aware of its impact over time, adding that she did not like what it was doing to her body or how she felt upon waking up.
Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
Janhvi will next be seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film also stars Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. It marks Ram Charan’s 16th film as a lead actor, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.
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