Janhvi Kapoor shares statement shutting down rumours about being addicted to alcohol: 'This is deeply concerning'

Recently, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about a phase in her life when she consumed alcohol frequently after a traumatic experience. However, her remarks were widely misinterpreted as an indication of alcohol addiction. The actor’s initiative for alcohol awareness has now issued a statement clarifying that she was never addicted to alcohol.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a statement calling out misinterpretation

Janhvi Kapoor shares post clarifying she's not addicted to alcohol.

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On Sunday, Janhvi shared a post from Off The Rocks and Amaha, which read, “We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning.”

Janhvi Kapoor shares statement after her alcohol remarks were misinterpreted.

The statement further read, “We want to be clear: Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence. Such misrepresentation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them. Let’s not trivialise efforts to lend a healing hand to a critical problem by misleading information for the sake of clickbait.”

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{{^usCountry}} It also urged media houses, digital platforms and individuals to report with integrity and sensitivity, adding that misinformation in this space is harmful, irresponsible and disrespectful to the community the dialogue aims to support. What Janhvi Kapoor had said about drinking alcohol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also urged media houses, digital platforms and individuals to report with integrity and sensitivity, adding that misinformation in this space is harmful, irresponsible and disrespectful to the community the dialogue aims to support. What Janhvi Kapoor had said about drinking alcohol {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During her conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Janhvi had said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just, like, ‘I need to get drunk’.” She further explained how she became more aware of its impact over time, adding that she did not like what it was doing to her body or how she felt upon waking up. Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Janhvi had said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just, like, ‘I need to get drunk’.” She further explained how she became more aware of its impact over time, adding that she did not like what it was doing to her body or how she felt upon waking up. Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Janhvi will next be seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film also stars Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. It marks Ram Charan’s 16th film as a lead actor, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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