Peddi new release date announced after 2 delays: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film to hit screens in June amid rumours

On Friday, the official social media account of Peddi announced that the film will be released on June 4. The film’s team wrote: “Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026.” Buchi also posted the announcement on his social media with the same caption, while Ram wrote, “Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas.”

Buchi Babu Sana’s sophomore film Peddi finally has a new release date. After being delayed twice, the filmmakers finally announced that the sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will hit screens in June. Shooting for the film has also finally been wrapped up.

This comes amid rumours that the film’s shoot has not been completed, as Ram wanted a well-known name for a special number, and speculation that the film might hit screens towards the end of June and clash with Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin. For the unversed, Peddi was initially slated for release on March 27. When the release was postponed, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh took its slot. Peddi’s release was later delayed by a month to April 30. But later, the film’s team announced that it was postponed again.

About Peddi Peddi is Buchi’s second film after his 2021 Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty-starrer Uppena. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The filmmakers state that it is mounted on a massive scale.

The release date poster shows Ram drenched in blood, sweat and dust, creating intrigue. His hair is tangled, and he looks wounded in a tattered shirt. The previous promotional material for Peddi showed him playing cricket. Fans were confused when another poster showed him mud wrestling and as a pehelwan.

“The early-June slot places Peddi perfectly within the tail end of summer holidays, ensuring solid footfalls before the academic season begins. Trade circles are already viewing this date as a smart strategic move that gives the film a strong nationwide runway,” say the filmmakers in a press note. Shooting for the film has been wrapped with a special number composed by AR Rahman.

Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Post-production work for the film has also begun as the makers race to release. Ram was last seen in the disappointing Shankar-directed Game Changer. It remains to be seen if Peddi gives him a hit again.