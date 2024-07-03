Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are centered around celebrating Gujarati tradition. Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the event at Antilia to wish the couple well as they begin their journey together. Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Paharia, attended Anant and Radhika's Mameru ceremony. (Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash: Watch Pitbull, Guru Randhawa's electrifying performance in new videos) Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya arrived at Antilia for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru.

Janhvi, Shikhar arrive together at Antilia

Janhvi and Shikhar can be seen getting out of the car as they reach the Ambani house. The actor can be seen wearing an embroidered sleeveless blouse paired with orange lehenga and matching dupatta. While Shikhar donned a blue kurta and white pyjama teamed with black shoes. The duo is seen smiling in the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani as they enter Anitilia to greet Anant and Radhika. The Instagram video was captioned, "Jhanvi arrives with her bestie. The festivities begins at the Mameru ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mameru ceremony is a beautiful display of Gujarati wedding traditions."

About Mameru ceremony

The Mameru ceremony is a cherished Gujarati pre-wedding tradition. During this ceremony, the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. Typically, the gifts include a Panetar saree, jewelry, ivory or white chura (bangles), and an assortment of sweets and dry fruits beautifully arranged in trousseau trays. It is focused at strengthening family ties ahead of the bride's wedding. Mameru not only adds to the cultural richness of the celebrations but also provides emotional support and joy to the bride and her family.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Anant got engaged to Radhika in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their previous pre-wedding celebrations in March had performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. After a celebration in Jamnagar, they also took select guests on a luxurious cruise. Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and philantropist-businesswoman Nita Ambani.

Anant and Radhika are expected to tie the knot on July 12.