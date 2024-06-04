Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash: Watch Pitbull, Guru Randhawa's electrifying performance in new videos

Guru worked with Pitbull on the song Slowly Slowly in 2019. After four years, he reunited with Pitbull for a performance.

An electrifying performance

In several videos, exclusively obtained by Hindustan Times, Guru is seen getting the party started with Pitbull on stage with energetic beats and tunes. Guru is seen in a white suit, while Pitbull is wearing a black suit with a white blazer.

They are seen on stage along with some background dancers, who are also dressed in white. As they perform, the crowd is seen cheering for them, and jumping to their music. In one video, Pitbull thanks Guru for coming on stage and joining him. “I really love and appreciate him for this,” he adds.

In another video, they both are seen hugging as the crowd claps after their performance. It is believed that the night was a perfect blend of Guru’s music and Pitbull’s beats, and both Guru and Pitbull performed to some of their hit songs.

Guru is also known for songs such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Tu Meri Rani and Suit. Pitbull is known for hits such as Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment, Timber, Time of Our Lives, and On the Floor.

About the pre-wedding festivities

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their younger son, Anant. The celebrations kicked off on Wednesday last week on a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. During the course of the next few days, guests were treated to different theme-parties -- on board and the land. The pit stops for celebrations were Rome, Cannes in France and Italy's Portofino.

The gala began on the cruise ship in Italy on May 29, with a welcome lunch followed by a ‘Starry Night’-themed party in the evening. There was a late-night party on May 30. On May 31, the family hosted a black-tie event in Cannes, south of France. According to sources, Guru performed with Pitbull at the festivities in Cannes.

On June 1, the luxury cruise ship reached the town of Portofino in Italy for the final round of celebrations. It was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.