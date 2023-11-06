Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor go for gold, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose separately at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Almost all the Kapoors came together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party on Sunday. Sonam Kapoor and her cousins, including Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were all a part of the early Diwali celebrations. Janhvi was also accompanied by boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, but the two didn't pose with each other for the paparazzi. While Janhvi posed with Anshula, Arjun posed with Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya at the event. Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai decks up in red; Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

The other couple who chose to pose separately was Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Aditya was in a simple black kurta salwar, Ananya was in a pretty yellow lehenga and also wore a tiny mangtika.

The Kapoors at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Sonam was among the first ones to arrive for the party. She was in a golden silk saree paired with heavy traditional earrings. Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a sequined golden lehenga, while her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was in a blue and white kurta pyjama. Arjun Kapoor was in a purple sherwani and posed with Veer, who was in black. Meanwhile, Janhvi posed with Anshula, who was in a shimmery saree.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Manish's party.

Other celebs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Another couple, which didn't pose together was Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. She was in a shimmery blue and purple saree and he was in a white kurta-pyjama set with a matching jacket.

Sara Ali Khan attended the party in a silver and pink lehenga. Sanya Malhotra and Manushi Chhillar were in shimmery pink sarees. Kriti Sanon too attended the bash and wore a shimmery blue saree for the celebrations. Nora Fatehi, Rekha, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon, Alaya F and many others also made it to Manish's party.

Manushi Chhillar, Sanya Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan at the party.

Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Bhumi Pednekar at Manish's Diwali party.

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others at the bash.

Gauri Khan looked pretty in a white saree at the party. Her daughter Suhana Khan joined her The Archies co-stars and posed for paparazzi with them. All of them were in ethnic outfits. Khushi Kapoor also posed with her co-stars. She celebrated her 23rd birthday with Janhvi and others during the day. Among The Archies cast was Agastya Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Suhana Khan. He was seen seeing her off post the party.

