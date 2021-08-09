Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor slips in a bathtub, pretends to faint in new video; Kajol makes a cameo. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor shared a new video with her 'Aksa gang'. The team danced to Qayamat, from the film Deewane.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and her Aksa gang dance to Qayamat in a hotel room.

Janhvi Kapoor and her Aksa Gang returned for another goofy video and this time, they included actors Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal -- at least in spirit. Janhvi and her team appeared to be in a hotel, dancing to the song Qayamat, from Ajay Devgn's film Deewane.

The video begins with Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a peach off-shoulder bodysuit, dancing with a handheld shower before she sits down in a bathtub, where she loses balance and falls.

Acting out the lines 'Yeh palkein, yeh kaajal,' Janhvi's friends pose with pictures of Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal on their phones. At one point in the video, Janhvi and her team also pretend to faint when they smell one of their friends' armpits.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote: "Aksa gang hain salamat- pesh karte hain humara final video (Long live Aksa gang, presenting to you our final video, heartbreak emoji) I promise u it’s qayamat."

The video received reactions from many, including Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor. The actor wrote, "The sheer arbid nature of this video is consuming me." Her trainer, Namrata Purohit dropped a facepalm, heart, monkey closing its eyes and loved-up emojis.

Meanwhile, fans were left in splits. One of her fans asked how they could also join Aksa gang while many others dropped laughing emojis.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri join Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar for a party, see inside pics

Janhvi began sharing videos of her Aksa Gang earlier this year. She and her team had travelled to the Maldives where they posed for pictures and recorded videos for Instagram. The group also performed to songs such as Nakka Mukka, Temperature, and Up by Cardi B.

The actor was last seen in Roohi, which released earlier this year. The film received a restricted release owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

