Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor soaks up the sun in new pictures from Berlin
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor soaks up the sun in new pictures from Berlin

Janhvi Kapoor has shared new pictures from Berlin. She is currently filming for her upcoming project, Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan.
Janhvi Kapoor's pictures from Berlin.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared new pictures from Berlin and it’s grabbing fans' attention. On Saturday, she dropped pictures in a black floral dress with a denim jacket. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor vacays in Berlin, Taapsee Pannu sips coffee in Denmark and Soha Ali Khan hugs Inaaya in London)

In the pictures, Janhvi is posing in what appears to be a meadow. The sun-kissed pictures bring out the best of her beauty with her hair untied. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, ‘we’re after the same rainbows end’.

 

RELATED STORIES

Soon after she shared the post, fans and celebrities like Manish Malhotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have dropped comments. A user wrote, “Beautiful.” “Wow,” added yet another fan to the comments. Janhvi has been regularly sharing updates from Berlin. Previously, she had treated fans to pictures of herself in a slit floral dress. It read, “Hallo Berlin." Actor Shanaya Kapoor commented, “I’m stealing this dress."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023. Apart from this, Janvhi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Dostana 2 as her upcoming projects. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved period drama, Takht.

Varun is counting days for the release of his upcoming family entertainer, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, it will be released on June 24. It features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also star in Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
janhvi kapoor varun dhawan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP