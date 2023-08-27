Janhvi Kapoor talks about her first ‘serious’ boyfriend, says she used to lie to parents: Chup chup ke milenge

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her 'first ever serious boyfriend.' In the latest episode of Swipe Ride, Janhvi revealed that it was her parents who did not approve of the boy and her relationship ended soon afterwards. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Jr NTR's Devara felt like ‘homecoming’: They welcomed me with open arms)

Janhvi on her first relationship

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her first relationship.(Instagram)

In the latest episode of Swipe Ride, Janhvi opened up about her first ever relationship, and said, "My first ever serious boyfriend was that same 'chup-chup ke milenge' (meet in hiding) 'jhooth bol bol ke' (we will lie about each other) all of that and but unfortunately that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom and dad were like 'No you will never have a boyfriend'... very conservative. And that's when I realized having your parents approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions."

In the same episode, the Bawaal actor also admitted that Bollywood has influenced her expectations on love a lot. "There's a lot of fun in staring out of the window... watching the rain drops fall."

Is Janhvi dating Shikhar Pahariya?

Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. Last month, both of them were spotted by the paparazzi leaving in the same car for Arjun Kapoor's house. Shikhar was also spotted with Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, at various events, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai on March 31.

On Janhvi's birthday, Shikhar had posted a sweet picture with her, in which he held her close to him and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday". He also added a red heart emoticon to the photo. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, and is an entrepreneur.

Janhvi will now be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which released on Prime Video last month. The film generated controversy for attempting to trivialize the Holocaust and was condemned by the Jewish organisation The Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Israeli embassy.

