Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor 'papa tareef bas karo, odd lagta hai' during Mili's trailer launch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has asked her father-producer Boney Kapoor to stop praising her as it sounds 'odd'. During the trailer launch event of Janhvi's upcoming film Mili, Boney was asked about his reaction to the film and Janhvi's performance. Boney Kapoor said, "She's done phenomenally well in this film and not only this film but she's grown from film to film. I think this film has brought her closer to peak. Not that this would be the end, I'm sure she will outgrow the kind of burden that she carries being Sri's (Sridevi) daughter." (Also Read | Mili trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is stuck in a freezer with no way out. Watch)

He added, "She is going to carve her own niche. She has begun very well by playing various kinds of characters starting with Dhadak, then Gunjan, then the short film she did." Janhvi interrupted Boney and said, "Papa tareef bas karo. Odd lagta hai, jab father bolte hai toh (Papa stop praising. It sounds odd when the father speaks like this)." Boney replied, "But jo fact hai woh bolne mein kya hai (But what's wrong with speaking the fact)?"

Janhvi smiled and said, "Theek hai (Alright). Okay. Sorry." Boney continued, "Main aesa hi hun. Jo hai, bolta hoon. Nahi acha toh nahi accha. Jis din tum bura kaam karoge, toh tumko pehle ghar pe bolunga (This is how I am. I talk about things the way they are. If it doesn't sound good, then so be it. The day you perform badly, I'll tell you at home first). Phir baad mein koi media waale merese puche toh unko bhi yahi kahunga (After that if a media person asks me I'll say), 'Yes, I agree with you'."

An upcoming survival thriller, Mili is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with Boney. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Saturday. Janhvi shared the official trailer which she captioned, "Watch a glimpse of Mili's chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November. #Mili4thNov."

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Ra

