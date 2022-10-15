Mili trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is stuck in a freezer with no way out. Watch

The first trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Mili is out. The movie is produced by her father Boney Kapoor and is a remake of 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. Mili will hit theatres on November 4. (Also read: Prey movie review: Sorry Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this is hands down the best Predator film now)

The trailer begins by setting up Mili's normal life with a loving dad and cute boyfriend. She works at a local eatery and hopes to leave for Canada for a better future. But one day, she getlocked inside her eatery's cold storage. With temperature falling below -17 C, Mili tries all that she can to protect herself. Outside, her father and boyfriend desperately look for her.

Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shoot for Mili, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a note for the team and her dearest 'Papa'.

"It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."

Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018. Since then she has starred in a bunch of films including Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. She will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and

