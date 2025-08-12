Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, others react to SC's ‘death sentence’ order against stray dogs: ‘Just no compassion left'

Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Varun Grover, and Vir Das, have reacted to the Supreme Court's order to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters. Taking to their social media accounts, the celebrities criticised the order and said it is a "death sentence for all dogs." Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Chinmayi aren't happy with the SC's order to relocate Delhi-NCR stray dogs to shelters.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan react to SC order on stray dogs

Actors Janhvi and Varun Dhawan re-shared a note on their Instagram Stories calling people's attention to the order. The note read that even though “there are problems,” but "caging an entire community of animals is not a solution.” The note read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says — take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning."

It added, "But these aren't just 'stray dogs.' They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city. Yes, there are problems — bites, safety concerns — but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment. A society that can't protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it's the dogs. Tomorrow... who will it be?"

Chinmayi, Siddharth Anand protest against SC order

Sharing a report about SC's order, singer Chinmayi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I am reading this as a death sentence for all dogs. People dump Huskies and Labs and German Shepherds once they are done breeding them to death, in India. Shelters indeed. Since Dogs are the Vehicle of Lord Kala Bhairava - May He do the needful (folded hands emoji)."

Siddharth Anand tweeted, "There’s just no compassion left. No compassion. Who will look after their food there? At least on the streets, there are some empathetic humans still who feed these poor voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there and that’s the death warrant the SC has signed. Please, someone, start a petition, and let’s stop this genocide. I’m with you!!!"

Varun Grover, Vir Das voice their opinions too

Lyricist-stand-up comedian Varun Grover said that "forced starvation" isn't the solution to "stray dog problem". His tweet read, "Stray dog problem is real. And it’s a problem created by humans who hate dogs not by those who love dogs. Stray dog sterilisation efforts by individuals and NGOs have been constantly blocked by societies by calling them dog-feeders."

He also wrote, "And now when their own blocking tactics made the problem huge, they are saying the only solution is to transport the dogs to ‘shelters’ that don’t exist in the first place. We all know what that means. Rabies cases are a huge failure of the system and the solution can’t be the forced starvation or trauma to the animals. Hope the animal activists and authorities sit together and find humane solutions."

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared photos, on X, of his pets he adopted from the streets a few years ago. He urged people to adopt dogs. "If you are a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine," he wrote.

He added, "Am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small, it all adds up."

What is the SC order on stray dogs

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities in NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.