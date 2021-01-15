Janhvi Kapoor reveals secret she hid from Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut's film lands into controversy

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'

Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, has claimed that he had shared the story of the queen of Poonch with Kangana Ranaut regarding his book but never got a reply from her.

Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

Even the final season of House of Cards, which is generally considered to be worst of the lot, is better than anything that Amazon Prime Video's Tandav has to offer. Like Machiavelli for middle-schoolers, the new political drama takes ideas that might’ve seemed complex on paper, but dilutes them so thoroughly that they border on waste material.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she once lied to her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and jetted off to Las Vegas without his knowledge. She told him that she was watching a film.

WandaVision review: Marvel dishes out a mindbending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.

One Night in Miami movie review: Regina King's riveting debut traps four Black icons in a motel room

One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.

