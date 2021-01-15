IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'
Kangana Ranaut has announced a film on Didda.
Kangana Ranaut has announced a film on Didda.
bollywood

Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'

Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, has claimed that he had shared the story of the queen of Poonch with Kangana Ranaut regarding his book but never got a reply from her.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:01 AM IST

Hours after Kangana Ranaut announced her next, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, the copyright owner of the biography on the warrior queen of Kashmir, has accused her of "blatantly violating his sole rights".

Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, has claimed that he has the exclusive copyrights to the story of Didda and had approached the actor to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book in September last year but never got a reply from her or her then manager, Rangoli Chandel. He however, still believes that the actor may have been "misguided" to make a film on the story he had shared with her, along with his request.

Ashish told Times of India in an interview, “Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist? She may even turn around and claim that Didda is a historical figure, which is true except the fact that no historian in the world, apart from Kalhan who wrote just two pages on her, and me, who has spent six years on research and documentation, who have information on her. I am deeply aghast that a person as aware, knowledgeable, and apparently a nationalist and a voice for causes, has chosen to belittle her image so.

He further added, "She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, to play Kashmiri warrior queen

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda will be the sequel to Kangana's 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ahead of the film's second anniversary later this month, the actor announced the film on Thursday.


She tweeted along with a picture of her and filmmaker Kamal Jain, “Humara bharatvarsh sakshi raha hai Jhansi ki rani jaise kai veeranganao ki kahaani ka. Aisi hi ek aur ankahee veergatha hai Kashmir ki ek rani ki, jisne Mahmud Ghaznavi ko ek nahi, do baar haraya (India has seen several bravehearts like the queen of Jhansi. Another such untold story of heroism is of a queen from Kashmir, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni not once but twice in battle).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut rangoli chandel

Related Stories

Adnan Sami has tweeted in defence of Lata Mangeshkar.
Adnan Sami has tweeted in defence of Lata Mangeshkar.
music

Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Singer Adnan Sami has reacted strongly to a Twitter user who said that Indians have been 'brainwashed' into believing that Lata Mangeshkar is a good singer.
READ FULL STORY
Sonali Phogat used an abusive word on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat used an abusive word on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali uses abusive word, Rubina responds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:15 AM IST
During a task, Sonali Phogat used an abusive word, without naming anyone, and Rubina Dilaik got extremely angry.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares his pics, from 1942 to 2020, with some minor changes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose Instagram is full of throwback pictures from the black-and-white era, shared yet another one, this time from his childhood. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha on the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha on the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha apologises for controversial Madam Chief Minister poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Saying that she had no role in designing it, Richa Chadha has apologised for stereotyping of Dalits in Madam Chief Minister poster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's pic as he plays with his friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of son Taimur Ali Khan with his friends on Instagram. The photo shows Taimur and two other little boys playing together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey, took time out to celebrate Army Day to play a game of volleyball and flag off a marathon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
bollywood

Farah Khan shares precious throwback pic with cousin Farhan Akhtar as they dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar and their industry friends can't stop talking about her curly hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top stories from the world of entertainment.
Here are top stories from the world of entertainment.
bollywood

Janhvi reveals secret she hid from Boney, Kangana's film lands into controversy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:22 AM IST
From Janhvi Kapoor revealing the one lie she told her father Boney Kapoor to author of Queen Didda's biography calling out Kangana Ranaut over Manikarnika sequel, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Vina Fan's parody video.
A still from Vina Fan's parody video.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares recreated Koi Mil Gaya song: 'You've danced better than us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Preity Zinta has reacted to a recreation of her Koi Mil Gaya song Haila Haila. It features two dancers from Indonesia, grooving to the 2003 dance number.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar in the first look of Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shoots for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, new videos land online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer for more than a week. Now, new videos have landed on the internet from the location. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi threw a virtual party for his fans on Instagram.
Pankaj Tripathi threw a virtual party for his fans on Instagram.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi throws virtual bash for Instagram followers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Pankaj Tripathi has shared a candid video to thank his fans on getting 3 million followers on Instagram. He treated them to a virtual party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has announced a film on Didda.
Kangana Ranaut has announced a film on Didda.
bollywood

Author of Queen Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film illegal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, has claimed that he had shared the story of the queen of Poonch with Kangana Ranaut regarding his book but never got a reply from her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor told Boney Kapoor about the deception only recently.
Janhvi Kapoor told Boney Kapoor about the deception only recently.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney, took a secret trip to Vegas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor confessed that she once lied to her father, Boney Kapoor, and secretly flew to Las Vegas for a one-day trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP