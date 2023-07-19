Japan requests Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal to be dubbed in Japanese for WWII reference: Report

Bawaal garnered interest from the trailer itself, where many were left wondering how the concept of World War II would fit into the love story of the lead characters. Now, according to a new report, it has been revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received requests from Japan to dub the Nitesh Tiwari film in the Japanese language due to historical relevance. (Also read: Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal: 'Had to remove Jallianwala Bagh reference because of Sardar Udham')

About Bawaal

According to a report, Japan has requested producer Sajid Nadiadwala to dub Bawaal in Japanese language.

Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Varun is seen as a small-town guy who marries Janhvi Kapoor. The two have nothing in common. In the trailer, they are seen to embark on a trip to Europe and explore places like Paris and other spots that were at the centre of World War II. The historical event is used as a recurring reference in the trailer, as the characters speak of a “world war within.”

Special request from Japan

Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has received a special request from Japan. The source said, “The requests have come in from the Japanese audience. They have expressed their interest to dub it in the local language as due to the World War 2 connection, the film has the potential to resonate with the audience in Japan. There are conversations in Japan taking Bawaal as the subject matter of the film touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2, which also forms a part of Japan’s history.”

Moreover, the spokesperson from the production team has also confirmed the report, although no more details about the matter has been revealed yet. Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film a few weeks ago, Nitesh had clarified, "World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything. You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken. Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II."

Nitesh will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.

