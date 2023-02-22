Javed Akhtar calls Kangana Ranaut 'unimportant' after she praised him for remark in Pak: 'Forget about her'

Javed Akhtar, in a new interview, was asked about Kangana Ranaut who recently praised him for his remarks against the 26/11 terror attacks. It happened during the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan. While Kangana who is often seen at loggerheads with Javed, praised him for his words, it seems like the lyricist wasn't really impressed with her reaction as he refused to talk about it. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Javed Akhtar's remark on 26/11 Mumbai attacks during Pakistan event

When asked about Kangana's comment, Javed Akhtar ignored during a conversation with NDTV. When the anchor pressed him, he responded, "I don't consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let's move forward)".

At the event in Pakistan, Javed said in Urdu, “The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.” He added that while India has hosted several Pakistani artists in the past, Pakistan has never hosted singer Lata Mangeshkar. Reacting to a video from the event, Kangana Ranaut praised the Javed's poetry and called his remark "Ghar me ghus ke maare (Attacked at their own land)".

Kangana had tweeted, "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab's poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land).”

Her rare tweet was a big surprise for social media users as Javed had earlier filed a defamation complaint against the actor in November 2020. He claimed that Kangana had hinted at him during an interview while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood, following the turn of events after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. In response, Kangana had also issued counter complaint in the court against him for alleged ‘extortion and criminal intimidation'.

