Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark, here's what he tweeted

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Thursday, responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek (handout)' comment. Recently, speaking at a summit, Kangana Ranaut had said that India's freedom was a ‘bheekh (handout)’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Javed Akhtar wrote, "It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a 'bheek'."

Kangana was slammed by several people from Bollywood as well as political leaders for her remark. Police complaints have also been registered against her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Padma Shri awardee, during the previously held Times Now Summit, had said, "…blood will flow. But it should not be Hindustani blood. They knew it and they paid a price. Of course, it was not freedom but bheekh (alms) and we attained real freedom in 2014.”

Following her comment, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had shared a video of Kangana's remarks on Twitter. He had said, "It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation."

Reacting to his comment, Kangana took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab (go cry now)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Swara Bhasker, sharing a video clip on Twitter had said, "Who are the idiots who are clapping is what I want to know." Filmmaker Onir also asked, "Will we now start celebrating a new Independence Day?"

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale supported Kangana saying, “Many people were mute spectators when our freedom fighters were hanged. These included many senior leaders who did not save the freedom fighters."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui laugh out loud in pic from Tiku Weds Sheru set: 'Good jokes only please'

Kangana's new production venture Tiku Weds Sheru recently started filming. Directed by Sai Kabir, it features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film is her maiden digital venture and will be produced under Manikarnika Films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut has several projects in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Aparajita Ayodhya and The Incarnation: Sita.