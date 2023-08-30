Jawan advance bookings open in Mumbai: Here's when and where you can watch Shah Rukh Khan's new film

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for a lot of things Jawan. His fans in Chennai are looking forward to the film's audio launch, where the superstar will make an appearance. His fans in Dubai are waiting for him to arrive in the city for the trailer launch at Burj Khalifa on Thursday. But his fans in Mumbai have got some relief in the form of the film's advance booking, that opened on Wednesday. (Also Read: Jawan audio launch live updates: Huge crowd erupts to see Shah Rukh Khan, cops deployed)

Where to watch Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release in cinemas on September 7

BookMyShow opened the advance booking for Jawan, but only in Mumbai in Hindi, that too in just two theatres. The two theatres currently available for booking seats in are PVR: Infinity, Malad and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. The shows are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D, though the latter is available only in PVR ICON, Lower Parel.

When to watch Jawan

Fans can currently book for any show of Jawan between September 7 (Thursday) and September 10 (Sunday). The film will enjoy a long opening weekend, thanks to the holiday of Janmashtami, which is celebrated widely in Mumbai.

The earliest show of Jawan in Mumbai, as of now, is at 7:45 am at PVR: Infinity, Malad. There are shows peppered throughout the day, leading up to the last show at 11:40 pm in PVR ICON, Lower Parel. The IMAX shows are also peppered throughout the day.

How much are the tickets for?

While the morning IMAX shows (at 8 am and 11:45 am) ranges from ₹400 to ₹1200, the later IMAX shows range from ₹700 to ₹1850. The morning 2D shows range from ₹220 to ₹750 in both the theatres. And the later 2D shows range from ₹300 to ₹1850.

There's no clarity yet on when the advance booking will start in the rest of Mumbai, other cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi among others, and in other languages, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

