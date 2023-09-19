Jawan box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 16 cr, to cross 500 crore in India on Tuesday

Jawan box office collection: The Atlee film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has been doing exceptionally well at the ticket counters. The film is said to have collected ₹16 crore on its second Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This includes ₹14 crore from the Hindi shows itself. The film now stands at ₹493.63 crore after 12 days of its release. It is expected to enter the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office on Tuesday. Also read: Dangal to RRR: Indian films that entered the ₹800 crore club worldwide, apart from Jawan

More about Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

As per the website, Jawan had around 23 percent occupancy for Hindi shows on Monday. It has 27.6 percent occupancy for Tamil version and 36.4 percent occupancy for Telugu shows.

The official Instagram page for the film shared on Monday that the Hindi version has collected ₹430 crore in 11 days. This makes Jawan ‘The fastest Indian film to cross over ₹400 crore in just 11 days’. The announcement poster was shared with the caption: “Warning: Smoking kills, and so does Vikram Rathore at the Box Office! Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

At the worldwide box office, Jawan is the fastest Indian film to reach the milestone of ₹858 crore gross. Film trade analysts had earlier said Jawan could cross ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

More about Jawan

Jawan director Atlee has said that he is now eyeing the Oscars and will ask Shah Rukh Khan if they should go ahead in that direction. The film released on September 7 and has since then dominated the movie theatres in India and overseas. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan among others.

In an ANI interview, Atlee revealed it was Shah Rukh Khan who approached him to make a film for him. Atee told ANI, “I was busy shooting for Bigil and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir’s office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was surprised to hear this. I replied, ‘Sir, it’s a great honour for me but I am just four films old.’ He then said, ‘You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world’. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with Jawan.”

