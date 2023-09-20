Jawan box office collection day 13: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 500 crore in India, beats KGF 2 Hindi version

Jawan box office collection day 13: The Atlee film starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office for all languages. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹14 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates. It now stands at ₹507.88 crore after 13 days of its release in India. Also read: Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: Shah Rukh Khan and family flocks to Antilia in their best outfits

Jawan at domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan and his gang of girls in Jawan.

Jawan had opened in theatres on Janmashtami, September 7. It made ₹75 crore in India on its opening day and went on to reach ₹80 crore on Sunday, its highest single-day collection. It earned ₹389 crore in the first week itself and has now crossed the ₹500 mark even before completing its second week at the box office.

Jawan is now the fourth highest grossing Hindi film in India after Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Gadar 2. It recently surpassed the Hindi collection of KGF Chapter 2. At the worldwide box office, Jawan has collected ₹883 crore gross, as shared on the film's official Instagram page.

Jawan cast

Directed by Atlee, Jawan marked the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara. The film also has Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo as well along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya featuring among the lead cast.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates ₹ 500 crore feat on Ganesh Chaturthi

While Jawan crossed ₹500 crore on Tuesday, Shah Rukh took part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home during the day and attended Mukesh Ambani's celebrations at Antilia at night. He posed alongside wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber at the festive event.

There is no stopping for Shah Rukh this year as he has already delivered two massive hits with Pathaan and then Jawan. Talking about his third release in a year, he said at Jawan success event, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

