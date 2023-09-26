Jawan box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film collects 566 crore in India

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of the year 2023 continues to maintain momentum even in its third week. The film collected ₹5.3 crore on its third Monday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The domestic collection of the film stands at ₹566.08 crore. Also read: As Jawan crosses ₹1000-cr mark, a breakup of who gets what from that huge figure

Shah Rukh Khan has a dual role in Jawan.

A report on the portal states that the occupancy for Jawan's Hindi shows remained at 13.7 percent on Monday. Telugu shows recorded 16.93 percent occupancy and Tamil shows stood at 17.16 percent occupancy on Monday. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed ₹1000 crore gross.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans

Monday evening, Shah Rukh took to X to respond to a few fan tweets. One of his fan pages shared a video in which fans celebrated Jawan's ₹1000 crore haul outside a movie theatre. Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh wrote on X, “Thank you!! Stay safe and healthy and keep enjoying the film… love you.”

He also reacted to actor Vijay's fan page, which wished Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan success. Reacting to the same, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Thank you for your wishes…. Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir!!”

Jawan has been directed by Atlee and marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Sunil Grover.

Shah Rukh Khan to return with Dunki

Shah Rukh is now gearing up for his next. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Taapsee Pannu, the film will reportedly clash with Prabhas' Salaar aroud Christmas.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted late Monday, “Dunki vs Salaar: Ceasefire. Hombale films master strategy: They usually block all good dates in a year with all their films. Then they alter their release dates depending on content. For example, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 date of 14th April 2022 was already booked by Prabhas' Salaar. When trade was expecting Salaar they released KGF chapter 2 and clashed with Joseph Vijay's Beast on that date. Similar way, they booked 22nd December 2023 date before hand with Yuva movie and will release Salaar ceasefire in that date by clashing Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.”

