Jawan box office collection day 20: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to do well, mints over 570 crore in India so far

Jawan box office collection day 20: Jawan, helmed by Atlee, has been doing well at the domestic as well as the international box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over ₹570 crore in India. The action-thriller film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Jawan BTS video gives glimpse of the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Shah Rukh Khan film. Watch)

Jawan at domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan plays a jailer in Atlee's Jawan.

As per the report, Jawan earned ₹5.1 crore nett in India on its 20th day for all languages, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film is ₹389.88 cr (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore) and the week two collection is ₹136.1 crore (Hindi: ₹125.46 crore; Tamil: ₹4.17 crore; Telugu: ₹6.47 crore).

Jawan earned ₹7.6 crore on day 16, ₹12.25 crore on day 17, ₹14.95 crore on day 18 and ₹5.4 crore on day 19. Since its release, Jawan has earned ₹571.28 crore. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Jawan's worldwide box office

The highest-grossing Bollywood release this year and the fourth-highest of all time, Jawan on Tuesday surpassed a phenomenal ₹1000 crore milestone worldwide. Taking to Instagram, Sanya Malhotra shared exciting news with her fans. She captioned the post, “History in the maKING ft. Jawan!”

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan

With his previous release Pathaan and now Jawan, Shah Rukh has become the first actor to have two films grossing ₹1000 crore each in a single year. Post the success of the movie, the film's team recently held a press conference in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

About Jawan

Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone have cameo roles in Jawan. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also part of the film. Released on September 7, Jawan received massive responses from the audience.

