Jawan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film close to joining 350 crore club in India

Jawan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is headed for yet another milestone as it is inching close to ₹350 crore club in India. Directed by Atlee, the film crossed the ₹300 crore previously. As per Sacnilk.com, the action thriller is now likely to mint ₹26 crore net in India on its sixth day after its release. Also read: Jawan box office collection: Earns ₹574 crore worldwide in just 5 days; is fastest Hindi film to enter ₹300 cr in India

Jawan box office collection so far

Jawan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film to enter ₹ 350 crore club in India soon.

The current numbers take the total business of Jawan in all languages, in India, to ₹345.08 crore. While more details regarding the occupancy will be out in some time, the portal reported that Jawan had an overall occupancy of 21.75% in Hindi on Tuesday.

On the other hand, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared that the Shah Rukh Kahn film crossed ₹600 crore worldwide on Tuesday. He called it ‘astonishing.’

Jawan worldwide collection on day 6

He tweeted, “#Jawan has crossed ₹ 600 CR in 6 days worldwide with an average of 100 cr + gross on each day.” Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika also stars in a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the film. It also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Ridhi Dogra among others in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan success

Talking about the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan previously penned a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!" He has also been individually replying to fans and friends who congratulated him on social media.

Several celebrities including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ameesha Patel reached out to Shah Rukh Khan on social media with warm wishes. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It stars him with Taapsee Pannu for the first time.

