Jawan box office collection: Earns 574 crore worldwide in just 5 days; is fastest Hindi film to enter 300 cr in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been setting new records at the box office since its release on September 7. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action film has become the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore nett in India. Moreover, as per the film's makers, Jawan also grossed over ₹574 crore worldwide in just five days. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan film becomes third Hindi film to cross ₹300 cr nett in India in 2023 Shah Rukh Khanin a still from Jawan,which crossed ₹ 300 crore on Day 6, a day earlier than Pathaan and two days earlier than Gadar 2.

Jawan box office collection

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has earned ₹319.08 nett in all languages in India in five days. Taking to Twitter or X on Tuesday, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Jawan fastest to enter ₹300 crore nett... India biz (business)... Hindi version only." Sharing details about the other Hindi films and how many days they took to enter ₹300 crore club in India, he said in the same tweet that Shah Rukh's Pathaan (2023) achieved the feat in seven days, while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took eight days.

He tweeted, “Jawan: Day 6 [Tuesday]. Pathaan: Day 7. Gadar 2: Day 8. Baahubali 2's Hindi version: Day 10. KGF 2's Hindi version: Day 11. Dangal: Day 13. Sanju: Day 16. Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16. PK: Day 17. War: Day 19. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Day 20. Sultan: Day 35.”

Jawan grosses over ₹ 574 crore worldwide

Sharing the worldwide gross of Jawan, the makers tweeted on Tuesday that the film had grossed ₹574.89 crore. Meanwhile, sharing an update about Jawan's worldwide gross on Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted, “Jawan worldwide box office. Crosses ₹575 crore mark in just five days. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer holds well despite working Monday. Film marching towards ₹600 cr (crore) gross club at the box office. Day 1 - ₹125.05 cr. Day 2 - ₹109.24 cr. Day 3 - ₹140.17 cr. Day 4 - ₹156.80 cr. Day 5 - ₹52.39 cr. Total - ₹583.65 crore.”

Jawan box office collection in India, so far

According to Sacnilk.com report, Jawan earned ₹32.92 crore nett in India on its fifth day in all languages. Jawan earned ₹75 crore (Hindi: ₹65.5 crore, Tamil: ₹5.5 crore and Telugu: ₹4 crore) on day one; ₹53.23 crore (Hindi: ₹46.23 crore, Tamil: ₹3.87 crore, Telugu: ₹3.13 crore) on day two; ₹77.83 crore (Hindi: ₹68.72 crore, Tamil: ₹5.34 crore, Telugu: ₹3.77 crore) on day three and ₹80.1 crore (Hindi: ₹71.63 crore; Tamil: ₹5 crore; Telugu: ₹3.47 crore) on day four.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, released on Thursday. It stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara in lead roles and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone makes a memorable special appearances in the film, which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

