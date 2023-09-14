Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh film crosses 650 cr gross worldwide, sells over 9.7 lakh tickets in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been doing well at the worldwide box office. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan crossed ₹650 crore gross worldwide on its seventh day in theatres. The film, which was released on September 7, also sold more than 9.7 lakh tickets on Wednesday as it completed its first week. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints ₹365 crore in India in a week

Jawan grosses over ₹ 650 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has completed seven days in theatres.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan crosses ₹650 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold 970956 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 7th day. Hindi shows - 11608, gross - ₹17.62 crore. Tamil shows - 1052, gross - ₹1.47 crore. Telugu shows - 852, gross - ₹1.03 crore. Total - ₹ 20.12 crore."

Further sharing the breakup from multiplexes, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "National multiplex chains – PVR 1,44,907 tickets - ₹4.85 crore. INOX 92,491 tickets - ₹3.01 crore. Cinepolis 44,633 tickets ₹1.5 crore."

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan collected an estimated ₹23.3 crore nett in India in all languages on Wednesday. Jawan's Hindi version made ₹21.5 crore nett, while the Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹95 lakh and ₹85 lakh, respectively. So far, Jawan has minted roughly ₹368.38 crore nett in all languages, as per the portal.

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Fastest Hindi film to cross ₹ 300 cr in India

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. After opening at ₹75 crore nett in India in all languages, Jawan soon became the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹300 crore club in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter or X on Tuesday, writing, "Jawan fastest to enter ₹300 crore nett... India biz (business)... Hindi version only." Sharing details about the other Hindi films and how many days they took to enter ₹300 crore club in India, he said in the same tweet that Shah Rukh's Pathaan (2023) achieved the feat in seven days, while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took eight days.

He also tweeted, “Jawan: Day 6 [Tuesday]. Pathaan: Day 7. Gadar 2: Day 8. Baahubali 2's Hindi version: Day 10. KGF 2's Hindi version: Day 11. Dangal: Day 13. Sanju: Day 16. Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16. PK: Day 17. War: Day 19. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Day 20. Sultan: Day 35.”

