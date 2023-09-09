Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 200 cr worldwide in 2 days, highest for a Hindi movie

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. After earning ₹127.50 crore at the Indian box office, the action thriller has now made ₹234.29 crore at the global box office. The film earned ₹109.24 on Friday at the worldwide box office. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters ₹100 crore club in India, mints ₹53 cr)

Jawan's worldwide total so far

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed ₹ 200 crore worldwide

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the worldwide figures of Jawan on Saturday. He mentioned that the film entered the coveted ₹200 crore club worldwide in just two days. Jawan made ₹125.05 crore on Thursday and ₹109.24 crore globally on Friday.

Thus, its worldwide collection currently stands at ₹234.29 crore. Manobala added that the film is all set to score the biggest weekend for any Bollywood film across the world.

Jawan's domestic BO

Jawan garnered ₹53 crore nett in India on Friday across all languages. On Thursday, the film earned ₹74.5 crore. This included ₹65.5 crore in Hindi, ₹5.3 crore in Tamil and ₹3.7 crore in Telugu. Till now, the total box-office collection of the film is ₹127.50 crore domestically.

Shah Rukh pens note

Responding to the audience's overwhelming reactions after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh penned a note on X. It read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Hindustan Times review of Jawan stated, “Jawan doesn't conform to any set templates or tropes and mixes everything that makes for an engaging and entertaining watch. Mention commercial, masala potboiler with action, drama, song and romance and Jawan has it all in abundance.”

