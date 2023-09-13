Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters 600 crore worldwide club in just six days

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues its dream run in theatres worldwide. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide on its sixth day. The Atlee-helmed action film also sold more than 10 lakh tickets on day 6 in India alone, he added. Jawan was released on September 7. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's film close to joining ₹350 crore club in India

Jawan joins ₹ 600 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed the ₹ 600-crore mark worldwide even before completing seven days in the theatres.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan zooms past ₹600 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold a good 1033984 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 6th day." Sharing the breakup of day 6, he further tweeted, "Hindi shows - 11660, gross - ₹19.02 crore. Tamil shows - 1049, gross - ₹1.61 crore. Telugu shows - 854, gross - ₹1.09 crore. Total - ₹ 21.72 crore."

Manobala Vijayabalan also wrote, "National multiplex chains – PVR 1,60,417 tickets - ₹5.30 crore. INOX 1,03,694 tickets - ₹3.33 crore. Cinepolis 49,780 tickets ₹1.67 crore."

Jawan domestic box office collection day 6

As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has collected ₹345.58 crore nett in India in all languages in six days. On Tuesday, Jawan collected an estimated ₹26.5 crore nett in all languages, reported the portal. After opening at ₹75 crore nett, Jawan collected its highest day-wise earnings on Sunday – ₹80.1 crore nett.

About Jawan

The action film boasts of an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover. It also features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music of Jawan has been given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh's next

Shah Rukh was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

