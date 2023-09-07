Jawan leaked online for free download; fans react angrily as Shah Rukh Khan film falls prey to piracy

With crackers, dancing, drum beats, and whistles galore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on Thursday. While audience stormed theatres to watch Jawan across the country, the eagerly-awaited action film fell prey to piracy. Within hours of its release, Jawan was leaked online and the movie is now available for free download on apps such as Telegram and torrent websites. Also read: Jawan review and release live updates

Twitter reacts to Jawan leak

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was leaked online on its releasing day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan fans are disappointed that Jawan can be streamed in medium quality on several websites. Some were worried the film's leak will impact its box office performance. A fan tweeted, "Shah Rukh Khan, it's too bad. Someone leaked your new movie Jawan today. I think it's too bad for collection and record, so please do something. Jawan movie available in internet."

Tagging union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur as well as Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter (X), a person wrote, “Which law have you made? Right now no one is following that law. Jawan has been released today, and after some time it has been leaked online. The film industry suffers huge losses due to movies being leaked online.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan box office prediction

Jawan is expected to perform very well on its first day at the box office. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan may earn ₹75 crore nett in India in all languages, as per early estimates. The report said that Jawan's Hindi collection on its opening day at the domestic box office is expected to be ₹65 crore nett. Meanwhile, the film's Tamil version is expected to earn ₹5 crore nett, and the Telugu version is likely to also make ₹5 crore nett on Thursday.

Jawan boycott trend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the film’s release, boycott Jawan' trended on Twitter or X on Wednesday with some calling for the film's boycott because it is distributed by Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. The company is owned by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has courted controversy for his recent comments against Sanatan Dharma.

The social media trend, however, didn’t appear to gather much momentum as theatres in several Indian cities went ahead with their plans for early morning shows to maximise on the excitement around Jawan's release and also Janmashtami, a holiday in many parts of the country.

In Kolkata, for instance, the first show was at 5 am, and in Jaipur at 6 am. In Mumbai, fans queued up in large numbers at Gaiety Galaxy and were seen dancing to drum beats inside the theatre. Fans were also seen forming a human pyramid outside a theatre at a 6 am show. Videos showing fans dancing near the giant screen inside theatres, when the song Zinda Banda played, have also surfaced on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Jawan

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. A Red Chillies Entertainment production, Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar. The music of Jawan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON