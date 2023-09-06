Jawan advance booking: Film collects 50 crore worldwide, beats Pathaan's opening day record in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is only a day away from releasing in theatres worldwide. On Wednesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X to share Jawan's advance booking update. He said the action film has already grossed ₹51.17 crore worldwide. Also read: Ahead of Jawan, counting down Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers Jawan advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan film has already grossed ₹ 51.17 crore worldwide.

In fact, Jawan's first day gross in India has also raced past Pathaan's opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in the country. Blockbuster film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone had released in January and grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Jawan advance booking

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "BREAKING: Jawan hits half-century even before release at the worldwide box office. Advance sales Day 1 – India - ₹32.47 crore and overseas - ₹18.70 crore [$2.25 million- reported locs]. Total worldwide gross - ₹51.17 crore. Also, Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in India."

He also shared that Jawan has so far sold 3,91,000 tickets in multiplexes alone. It was earlier reported on Tuesday that the film had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote in another tweet on Wednesday, "Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan enters all time top 5 advance collections at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets. Top 10 Day 1 advance at national multiplexes – Baahubali 2 - 6,50,000. Pathaan - 5,56,000. KGF Chapter 2 - 5,15,000. War - 4,10,000. Jawan - 3,91,000. Thugs of Hindostan - 3,46,000. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 3,40,000. Bharat - 3,16,000. Sultan - 3,10,000. Dangal - 3,05,000."

Jawan box office prediction

In an interview ahead of Jawan's release, trade experts and industry insiders shared their predictions for the opening collection of the Shah Rukh Khan film. Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar has predicted ₹100 crore global opening for Jawan.

He added that the film may easily cross Pathaan's day-one figures in the domestic market and emerge with an India total (all languages) of ₹60 crore. He also predicted the film may achieve a global score of ₹300 crore by the weekend. He added that if the film has the potential to score “ ₹100 crore per day” thereafter.

About Jawan

It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh has been busy with the film's promotions, attending events in Chennai and Dubai. He has also been seeking blessings at various temples across the county.

