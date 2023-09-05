After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan in Tirupati with Suhana, Nayanthara to seek blessings ahead of Jawan release. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Tirupati video

Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh from Tirupati are already going viral after surfacing on social media on Tuesday morning. Shah Rukh prayed at the temple wearing a cream mundu, with a short kurta and matching stole with golden border.

He gave flying kisses to the devotees outside the temple, and expressed his gratitude with folded hands. Dressed in a white salwar-kameez, Suhana Khan held her father's hand. Nayanthara and Vignesh were also dressed in white outfits for the temple visit.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security ahead of Jawan's audio launch in Chennai. However, this was not his first visit to the temple. Previously, he had offered prayers at Vaishno Devi temple before Pathaan's release in January this year.

Jawan releasing on Thursday

After around eight months of his blockbuster film Paathan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the action movie Jawan. Shah Rukh, who did not face the media before the release of Pathaan, has been busy promoting Jawan.

After he attended the grand audio launch and pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai last Wednesday, the actor had reached Dubai on August 31, when the trailer for Jawan was screened at Burj Khalifa.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The buzz around Jawan is so high that the film is expected to become Shah Rukh's second ₹100 crore opener this year after Pathaan. Jawan could also become another ₹1000 crore grosser in the same year for the actor. The film can be seen in 2D and IMAX format with the most expensive ticket in Delhi seemingly being sold at Ambience Mall, priced at a whopping ₹2400.

