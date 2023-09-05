Jawan advance booking: 7 lakh tickets sold already for 1st day but Baahubali 2 is still miles ahead

7 lakh tickets sold for Jawan's first day

On Tuesday, Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X, and wrote, "BREAKING: Jawan Day 1 advance sales. SOLD 7 lakh tickets. CROSSES ₹20 crore gross mark across all theatres in India. National Multiplexes alone sells 3 lakh plus tickets for the opening day… 2 days to Jawan..."

Sharing the breakup of the tickets, he tweeted, “National Multiplexes – PVR - 1,51,278, INOX - 1,06,297, CINEPOLIS - 52,615. Total tickets sold - 3,10,190. Gross - ₹11.98 crore. City-wide all theatres – Delhi NCR - 54,238 - ₹2.57 crore. Mumbai - 50,701 - ₹2.08 crore. Bengaluru - 48,184 - ₹1.84 crore. Hyderabad - 68,407 - ₹1.66 crore. Kolkata - 45,977- ₹1.46 crore. Chennai - 60,415- ₹1.06 crore. India-wide all theatres sold tickets - 7,27,200. Gross - ₹20.06 crore [excluding blocked seats].”

In another tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan also shared the day 1 tickets sold at multiplex chains for other Hindi films, and how Jawan compared to those. He wrote, "Top 10 day 1 advance at national multiplexes... Baahubali 2 - 6,50,000, Pathaan - 5,56,000, KGF Chapter 2 - 5,15,000, War - 4,10,000, Thugs of Hindostan - 3,46,000, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 3,40,000, Bharat - 3,16,000, Sultan - 3,10,000, Dangal - 3,05,000, Brahmastra - 3,02,000."

With almost two days to go and more than 3 lakh plus tickets sold already for Jawan's first day in multiplexes alone, the film could easily beat Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Jawan box office

The buzz around Jawan is so high that the film is expected to become Shah Rukh's second ₹100 crore opener this year after Pathaan. Jawan could also become another ₹1000 crore grosser in the same year for the actor. As per Sacnilk.com's latest report, Jawan's first day advance booking has grossed ₹21.14 crore in India, so far. The film can be seen in 2D and IMAX format with the most expensive ticket in Delhi seemingly being sold at whopping ₹2400.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan's temple spree

With only a few days to go for Jawan's release, Shah Rukh along with daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara prayed at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, was also seen with them.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security ahead of Jawan's audio launch in Chennai.

