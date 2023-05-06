Jawan release pushed to September, Shah Rukh Khan says 'takes time and patience to make something worthy'

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. However, the film will no longer release in June this year. It has now been postponed by three months and will release in theatres on September 7. As several reports about the film being delayed made surfaced online, Shah Rukh and his wife and producer Gauri Khan confirmed the new release date on Instagram on Saturday. Also read: Jawan scene allegedly leaked online, Shah Rukh Khan fans are already calling it ‘baap level ki movie’

New poster of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is out.

Shah Rukh shared a new teaser of Jawan on Instagram Stories, showing him in a heavily bandaged avatar, jumping from a height with a spear-like weapon in his hand. He captioned it, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

As fans are growing impatience about the film, many have shared their feelings in the comments section. A fan commented, “Thoda dard hua par seh lenge .....thoda aur wait kar lenge (it pains but we will bear it and wait some more).” Another said, “Ab rukha nahi jaara (can't wait anymore).” A fan also wrote, “Go king. This is gonna be another hit.”

Soon after, Shah Rukh conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter in which he said, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….”

Jawan will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film directed by Atlee. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra also have pivotal roles in the film. Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun are also said to have guest appearances in the film. A few days before, some pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika on the film sets had also appeared online.

In November last year, allegations were made against the film that it was a copy of the story of the Tamil film Perarasu. Film producer Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of Jawan of plagiarism. Vijayakanth played a dual role as Perarasu and Ilavarasu, twin brothers, in Perarasu. As per some reports, Shah Rukh Khan also has dual roles in Jawaan.

